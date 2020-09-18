New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Friday alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is "diluting Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation issue with 'Act of God' excuse" and that no green shoots were visible in the economy.

Taking part in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Supplementary Demands for Grants (First Batch) for 2020-21, he said the government should bring a white paper on the "economic crisis".

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews on Jewish New Year.

"Finance Minister is diluting GST compensation issue with 'Act of God' excuse. How can Centre expect states to carry on the additional burden of borrowing? This is nothing short of deception. We don't see any green shoots in the economy," Maran said.

"I urge the government and especially Finance Minister to release a white paper on the existing economic crisis and adopt a consultative approach with the opposition parties, state governments and industry representatives to boost confidence in the economy," he added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says '3 Vaccine Candidates in Advanced Stage of Clinical Trials'.

MPs of several opposition parties had on Thursday protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, demanding pending GST compensation to states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)