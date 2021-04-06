New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday underscored the need to enhance financial flows to developing countries beyond USD100 billion to strengthen climate action in her meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Tuesday.

Sitharaman informed Kerry that India is among few countries on track towards Paris Agreement goals and has taken decisive actions in fighting climate change.

The Finance Minister also emphasised that the focus on climate change should be both on mitigation and on strengthening adaptation measures.

Sitharaman and Kerry acknowledged the strong and shared interests between India and the US to combat climate change concerns.

The need for enhanced climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building was also acknowledged by both sides.

Kerry is on a four-day visit to India. During the visit, Kerry is scheduled to hold consultations on the upcoming 'Climate Ambition Summit'. US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, for a virtual leaders' summit on climate scheduled later this month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)