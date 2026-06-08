India News | Sitharaman Meets Bengal CM; Discusses Credit Availability, Implementation of Government Schemes

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday.

The two leaders discussed ways to accelerate West Bengal's development journey, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a release said.

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The issue of credit availability in the State across various sectors and the implementation of Central government schemes were discussed.

The Union Finance Minister said that in close coordination with the State Government, a renewed saturation drive of flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana and PM SVANidhi will be undertaken to cover every eligible beneficiary under these schemes.

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Upon the request of the Chief Minister, Sitharaman stated that roundtable meetings will be held in all regions of West Bengal with Public Sector Banks and leading Industry Bodies and MSME associations to expand credit availability.

The objective would be to help the State contribute to India's growth journey in industrial development, expanding entrepreneurial opportunities, and employment generation, the release said.

The Union Finance Minister also mentioned that the performance of West Bengal Gramin Bank will be reviewed, with a focus on strengthening financial inclusion and expanding access to formal credit in the rural areas of the State.

Sitharaman assured support for the processing of eligible proposals from West Bengal under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme (SASCI) to strengthen capital infrastructure across the State. She further urged the State Government to expedite the implementation of reforms identified under the reform-linked component of the SASCI Scheme. (ANI)

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