Gangtok, Mar 1 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday visited the scenic Gurudongmar lake near the China border in Sikkim on Wednesday.

She interacted with the security personnel stationed there, and also offered prayers at the holy lake, located at an altitude of 17,800 ft.

Sitharaman inaugurated an SBI ATM at the remote hamlet of Lachen in North Sikkim.

She also attended a credit outreach programme organised by the State Level Bankers' Committee and SBI at Dzumsa Hall in Lachen.

She urged the Dzumsa community and the state administration to work together for the economic development of Lachen.

She asked the SBI and NABARD to join the development works in remote villages so that the benefits of various central schemes reach the people.

