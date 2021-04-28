Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the situation in Uttar Pradesh is worrisome and urged all political parties to join hands to help the people of the state amid a "terrible" second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Priyanka Gandhi is the Congress in-charge of this state. Uttar Pradesh is a very big state. The population of that state is very large. The situation in the entire state is worrisome, terrible. In this, all parties should come together without politics and see what can be done to help Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He further alleged that some states have reduced testing leading to surge in COVID-19 cases and the statistics from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal reveals the true picture.

Shiv Sena leader further said that the effect of lockdown has begun to show and in big cities like Mumbai, the coronavirus cases has halved.

"In places like Mumbai, the effects of the lockdown are beginning to show. The number of cases is halved in Mumbai. If the number of patients is decreasing, if the infection is decreasing, the government will have to support it if some strict restrictions are taken," said Shiv Sena leader.

He also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is working 24 hours a day "The Chief Minister himself is looking into whether the system enforced by the government is working at the village level i.e. reducing the infections," he added.

As per the union health ministry, Uttar Pradesh reported 32,921 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging low testing for COVID-19, a shortage of oxygen beds and a sluggish vaccination drive in the state, which is battling a "terrible" second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

She also alleged coronavirus patients and their attendant were scrambling for beds, medicines and oxygen in the state to no avail.

(ANI)

.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)