New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The situation of the pandemic has worsened and the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases is higher in the second wave as compared to the first one, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog, on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference on the current COVID-19 situation in the country, Paul said, "The impact of the pandemic has increased in the country. Warnings were given that the situation should not be taken for granted. The situation of the pandemic has worsened and the speed of increasing COVID19 cases is higher than last time.

"We can still control the pandemic," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for 'Jan Bhagidari' and 'Jan Andolan' to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul said.

India on Tuesday reported 96,982 cases new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)