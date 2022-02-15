Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): The situation turned tense after three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Mariani area in Assam's Jorhat district on Monday, forcing the Nagaland government to issue a travel advisory order and asked its citizens to avoid travelling through the route where the accident took place.

The incident took place at Dhodar Ali Dhopatbari area near Mariani in Jorhat district where a four-wheeler vehicle coming from Nagaland's Dimapur towards Mokokchung hit a scooty.

Also Read | Serum Institute of India Provided COVID-19 Vaccine at ‘Cost of Cup of Tea’, Saved Nearly Two-thirds of Infant Population, Says Cyrus Poonawala.

Following the incident, locals blockade the road for an hour, staged protest and demanded the administration to control the speed of vehicles in the area.

The angry mob had also allegedly attacked the driver of the four-wheeler and damaged the vehicle.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Power to College Committee to Decide Whether Hijab Be Allowed or Not Totally Illegal: Senior Advocate Told Karnataka HC.

A relative of a deceased person said that the four-wheeler hit the scooty while his elder brother along with his mother-in-law and sister-in-law were travelling in the scooty and all three persons died on spot.

Following the incident, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mangkolemba, Nagaland had issued a travel advisory and said in the advisory that - "In view of the unfortunate accident involving Mokokchng bound Sumo from Dimapur at Dhodar Ali (between Mariani and Golaghat) in Assam on Monday the 14th February 2022, thereby causing the death of 3 (three) persons, the situation prevailing in the current scenario is said to be tense."

"Therefore all the Nagaland bound/originating travelers via Assam are advised to avoid taking the said route until the prevailing situation is calmed. Further all the Mokokchung bound travelers may take the Golaghat-Merapani-Champang-Sonowal route to avoid unnecessary harassment in Mariani, Assam," Dharam Raj, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mangkolemba, Nagaland said in his order.

Kr. Aotula Imchen - Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mokokchung district told ANI over the phone that, the district administration has issued the travel advisory as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)