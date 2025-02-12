Imphal, Feb 12 (PTI) Security forces have destroyed six acres of illegal poppy plantation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Wednesday.

The drive was conducted on a hill range between Khoripok and Sehjang villages in New Keithelmanbi police station area on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Poppy is used for producing opium and other highly addictive illegal drugs.

The Manipur government has destroyed around 20,000 acres of illegal poppy plantations in at least 12 districts since 2017, according to an official report.

