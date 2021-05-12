Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Amid rising cases of COVID-19, several cases of black marketing of Remdesivir were reported from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Chhindwara amd Shahdol on Tuesday.

Three persons, including a nurse, were arrested on Tuesday for black marketing of Remdesivir in Chhindwara and five injections were seized from them, said the police.

"We have arrested three including a nurse. We have seized five Remdesivir injections from their possession. Investigation on," said Police inspector Manish Bhadoria.

In another case, three people were arrested the same day in Shahdol including a nurse and two lab technicians of a medical college for black marketing of Remdesivir.

Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya informed, "We also arrested a pharmacy store owner. Six injections, mobile phones and over Rs 6 lakhs cash recovered from their possession."

The third case was reported from Indore on Tuesday where 21 people were booked for selling fake Remdesivir injections under National Security Act on charges of culpable homicide, informed Hari Narayan Chari Mishra, IG Indore Range.

He also stated that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate matters related to the black marketing of the anti-viral drug.

He said, "21 people booked under National Security Act for blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection. Those found selling fake Remdesivir drug booked under charges of culpable homicide. SIT constituted to investigate such matters." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)