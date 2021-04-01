Aizawl, Apr 1 (PTI) Six candidates, including one Independent, are in the fray for the upcoming bypoll to Serchhip assembly seat to be held on April 17, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that five candidates from five political parties and an Independent candidate have filed nominations and all of them cleared scrutiny held on Wednesday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3, he said.

Political analysts said that the bypoll to Serchhip seat is expected to witness a triangular fight between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress.

It would be a litmus test for ZPM nominee Lalduhoma (71), the incumbent MLA whose disqualification under the anti-defection law in November last year necessitated the bypoll, as he will lock horns with MNF's vice president Vanlalzawma (65) and Congress general secretary P C Laltlansanga (48), they said.

The BJP, which has one member in the 40-member assembly, has fielded a retired mining engineer and former party spokesperson Lalhriatrenga Chhangte (56), who belongs to Serchhip town.

The Peoples Conference (PC) party has fielded its vice president Vanlalruata (45), while Ramlhun-Edena (50) is contesting as an Independent candidate.

Polling will be held in 29 polling stations where a total of 19,433 electorates, including 10,278 female voters will exercise their franchise.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Of the six candidates, Vanlalzawma of the MNF, with declared assets worth over Rs 4.61 crore is the richest candidate, followed by ZPM's nominee Lalduhoma, who has declared assets (both movable and immovable) worth over Rs. 2.37 crore.

Vanlalzawma has movable assets worth over Rs 1.45 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.16 crore, according to his affidavit.

