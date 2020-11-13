Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): Six civilians, including children were injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district on Friday.

"Six civilians got injured in the ceasefire violation. All are hospitalised in Mandi Hospital of Poonch district," said top Border Security Force (BSF) sources.

"Government should look into it, we are very scared. Shelling should stop," a local said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI)

