Jammu, Jun 20 (PTI) Six suspected criminals were arrested from R S Pura here on Sunday, and a pistol and 30 grams of heroin were seized from them, police said.

They were wanted in several cases, and a Public Safety Act (PSA) warrant stands issued against one of them, a police spokesperson said.

He said information was received that some criminals were planning to carry out attacks on some people, following which a special team was formed under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer, R S Pura, Shabir Khan.

After hectic efforts, the team nabbed two suspected persons, Sandeep Kumar, alias “Chotu”, and Aijaz Ahmad, and recovered 30 grams of heroin from them, the spokesman said.

He said the questioning of the duo led to the arrest of four others – Sunil Kumar, alias “Gokul”, Anil Kumar, alias “Nandi”, Balbinder Kumar, alias “Sooraj Giri” and Davinder Kumar, alias “Rahul”.

A pistol, two rounds and four sharp-edged weapons were recovered from them, the official said.

He said Gokul was involved in eight criminal cases and was evading arrest for a long time. His PSA dossier warrant was issued by the Jammu district magistrate.

Both Sandeep Kumar and Aijaz Ahmad had been arrested earlier, while Nandi was evading arrest in two cases, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)