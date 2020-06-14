Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Six-day-old Infant Among Four Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 09:02 PM IST
India News | Six-day-old Infant Among Four Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Four more people, including a six-day-old infant, tested positive for COVID-19 here in the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 352, officials said on Sunday.

A six-day-old infant and a 14-year-old girl tested positive on Saturday, as per the medical bulletin.

A 27-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both belonging to the same family, contracted the infection on Sunday. Both of them had returned from Uttar Pradesh on June 9 after attending a wedding there and they developed symptoms on June 11, it said.

A total of 5,937 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,563 tested negative while reports in 23 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin.

There are 52 active cases in the city as of now and five patients have so far died of the deadly virus. 

A total of 295 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals so far after being cured from the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

