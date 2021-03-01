Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) A six-day stress management workshop commenced at a Border Security Force (BSF) camp here on Monday with 90 personnel including officers joining the programme, a senior officer of the border-guarding force said.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) S P S Sandhu said the aim of the workshop, designed by Art of Living (AOL) foundation, was to reduce the mental stress among the participating personnel due to the nature of their work.

"The main component of the course is following 'Sudershan kriya', a powerful rhythmic breathing technique which cleanses the toxins and removes deep rooted physical, mental and emotional blocks from the body," said Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer (PRO) BSF Jammu.

He said the six-day camp was inaugurated by BSF commandant Sanjay Chauhan at Akhnoor and a total of 90 personnel including officers and jawan are participating in the workshop, which is being held under the aegis of Union Home Ministry for central armed police forces.

Sandhu said the workshop is being conducted by senior faculty from AOL Jammu, Diler Singh and Yogesh Singh.

"It is an interactive workshop where reasons for stress were discussed and practical solutions as to how to overcome it were shared. There is a lot of enthusiasm among BSF troops regarding the workshop,” the officer said.

