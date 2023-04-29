New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him.

This comes six days after the star wrestlers started protesting against the WFI president. Delhi DCP Pranav Tayal told ANI that two FIRs have been registered based on the complaints of female wrestlers.

"Two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place Police Station over the complaints by female wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Brijbhushan Sharan Singh," DCP said.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty.

The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, the DCP said.

This comes after the Delhi Police on Friday apprised the Supreme Court that it will register an FIR by Friday evening based on the allegations levelled by wrestlers against the WFI president.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers' plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

Earlier in the day, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he has full faith in the judiciary amid the sexual harassment allegations against him levelled by several wrestlers.

"I have full faith in the judiciary. I am not running anywhere. I am in my house. By now a case must have been filed against me. I will cooperate with the Delhi Police. Whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, I will follow it. Ask the players who are protesting about the allegations against me," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told ANI.

Top wrestlers resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on Friday stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

Over the last four days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site near Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

On Wednesday, the grapplers held a candlelight march at Jantar Mantar against the WFI president. Vinesh Phoghat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were present in the march. On the sixth day of the protest, wrestlers addressed the media after the Delhi Police agreed to register an FIR against the WFI president.

"I'd like to thank all the athletes who have come out in our support. Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra have supported us because they understand the value of athletes. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be imprisoned soon. He'd continue to misuse his position and he needs to be put behind bars. We'll protest till the time he goes to jail. We also have to see the sections that the Delhi police have imposed on him. People who felt that our protest will be over after the FIR were wrong and we are in our right to decide on it. All of us protesting need security and the complainants need security because you never know who wants to harm us," Bajrang Punia said at the press conference.

Star grappler Phogat appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the WFI chief from all positions.

"We don't trust Delhi police, they took 6 days to register an FIR. We'll see what they do. We are adamant about our stand to imprison the WFI President. I appeal to the Prime Minister of India to remove the WFI president from all his responsibilities. This is related to all the sports and I'd urge them to come out in our support and I want to stay in touch with all of them. This is when you safeguard the future of sports and athletes in the country. All the renowned sports people should come out and support us and save Indian sports. If they don't come out today, they'll never be able to safeguard India's sporting culture," Vinesh Phogat said at the press conference.

She added, "We have already given enough evidence and if anything else is required, we'll present it to Supreme Court not to the Delhi police. This is not a fight to register an FIR. This is a fight against one person who already has 85 cases against him. We need to free wrestling of corrupt people. We'll respect the decision made by Supreme Court and will act according to their orders".

Sakshi Malik said, "I'd like to thank all the women who've come out in our support. We don't trust the Delhi police at all, they registered the FIR after Supreme Court's orders. We just demand a fair investigation. We just want Brij Bhushan to be removed from all the positions and he should be punished accordingly and only then we'll end our protest". (ANI)

