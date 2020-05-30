India News | Six Deaths, 74 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI) Six people, including two babies, succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana pushing the death toll to 77, while 74 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 2,499.

The two babies who died include a three-month old male baby with associated cardiac disease and a 24-day-old preterm male baby, according to a bulletin issued by the state government.

The 74 fresh cases include 60 local cases and 14 others who are migrants, deportees and foreign returnees.

With 14 fresh cases, the number of cases among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees stood at 431. The total local cases as on Saturday (5 pm) was 2068.

The bulletin said 1,412 people have been discharged so far. The number of people under treatment in the hospitals was 1,010.

The Central government airlifted 458 deportees. These deportees have been quarantined in government quarantine centres in the state, it said.

Till date, 212 deportees have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are being treated, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, official sources said one media reporter and three camerapersons have tested positive for the virus.

Talking to reporters, Director of Public Health Srinivasa Rao appealed to people to follow precautions like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and ensuring personal cleanliness (hand wash) in the wake of increased movement of people due to relaxations given in lockdown norms.PTI SJR SS

