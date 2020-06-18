India News | Six Health Workers Among 18 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Eighteen people, six of them health workers, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, taking the virus count to 217, officials said.

Results of 139 samples were received on Thursday. One health worker each from the district hospital and Muzaffarnagar Medical College and another four from a nursing home were among the fresh cases, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Praveen Chopra told PTI here.

The new infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases to 102 in the district, the CMO said.

He said the new patients are being taken to a COVID-19 hospital.

In the neighbouring Shamli district, five people including a Delhi Police constable have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the number of active cases to 20 there.

Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur told media persons that all five patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospital in Jhinjhana town.

