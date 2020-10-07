Banda (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Six persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking the BJP MLA from Naraini in Banda district, Raj Karan Kabir.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh said the six persons arrested for attacking the Naraini MLA are Prempur village head Ram Dulare Rajput and his accomplice Pradyumn Azad, Vinod Kumar, Jauharilal, Shyam Bihari and Jag Prasad.

In connection with the attack on the MLA on Tuesday, the district police registered an FIR against 62 persons, some of them unidentified.

Among the arrested accused, Pradyumn is the son of former MLA Chandrabhan Azad and is a local BJP leader, the additional SP said.

MLA Kabir was allegedly attacked on Tuesday by some villagers here who had detained 17 trucks used for illegal sand mining, police had said.

The MLA said he was passing through the area and when he tried to get the traffic blockade lifted, he was attacked in which the window panes of his vehicle were damaged.

The incident took place in Devrar village in Naraini area where the villagers, led by Prempur village head Ram Dulare Rajput, had stopped the trucks involved in illegal sand mining, they said.

"When MLA Kabir was passing from there, he tried to get the blockade lifted after which the angry villagers attacked him. His vehicle was damaged but he did not sustain any injury," Circle Officer Siyaram had said.

