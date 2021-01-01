Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Six people have been arrested by police in connection with the marriage of 16-year-old girl to 57-year-old man.

Mohammed Meraj Uddin lodged a complaint at Falaknuma Police Station on December 28 stating that his aunt Hoor Unnisa had married off his step-sister to 57-year-old Abdul Lateef Paramban.

On the basis of Meraj's complaint, a case was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act.

On Wednesday, Falaknuma Police apprehended accused Hoor Unnisa, Mir Farhatullah, Mir Rahmathullah, Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Waseem Khan, and Mohammed Badiuddin Quadri from their residences.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that Unnisa hatched a plan to marry off the girl to any old aged person for getting money.

"Unnisa conspired with her husband Mir Farhat Ullah, her son Mir Rahmathullah and agents Mohammed Abdul Rahman and Waseem Khan to marry off the girl to the absconding accused Abdul Lateef Paramban by submitting false documents to the Qazi," police said.

Mohammed Badiuddin Quadri, who is the Qazi of Malakpet division, illegally performed the marriage of the victim girl with Abdul Lateef Paramban, police added.

Police said "after marriage, Paramban raped the girl at a lodge in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad".

The police are making efforts to nab the rest of the accused in the case. (ANI)

