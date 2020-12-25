Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): BJP leader Tapir Gao on Friday said that six of the seven Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLAs and one MLA from People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) had joined the BJP in the state and it was "ghar vapsi" for most of them.

Gao, who is BJP MP from Arunachal East, said that the MLAs had contacted the party.

"Out of seven JD-U MLAs, six contacted us and said that they want to work with us. Six MLAs from JD-U and one MLA from Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) joined us. Most of them were BJP workers and they didn't get a ticket so they left the party and now they are back to us. It is 'ghar vapsi' for them," Gao said.

The JD-U MLAs who joined the BJP are Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dongru Siongju, Talem Taboh, Kanggong Taku and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, according to a bulletin issued by the state legislative Assembly.

The lone MLA from the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), Kardo Nyigyor from the Likabali constituency, also joined the BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)