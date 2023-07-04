Hazaribag, Jul 4 (PTI) Six persons were killed and three injured when the SUV in which they were travelling fell into a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The accident took place near Romi village under Padma police station in Hazaribag district when the SUV lost control fell into the roadside well, Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chouthe told PTI.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Two Men on Pretext of Rescuing Her From Father's Sexual Abuse in Kota, Arrested.

The SP said prima facie it appeared that the SUV met with the accident while trying to save a biker.

"The dead included four men, one woman and a child. Their bodies were taken out from the well by a rescue team," the SP said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Appoints New State Presidents in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand Ahead of Polls.

Two women among three rescued were taken to a hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)