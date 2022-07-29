Banda(UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Six people, including three children, were killed and at least seven others injured in this district on Friday evening when an SUV collided with the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitin Kumar said the process to identify the deceased is underway.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Orders ACB Probe Into Corruption in Transport Department.

A police team that reached the spot in Naraini area sent the injured to hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the road crash and directed officials to ensure complete medical treatment of the injured.

Also Read | Delhi: BSF Cook-Turned-Fraudster Held for Duping People of Over Rs 100 Crore in Three Years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)