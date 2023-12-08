Mumbai December 8: As many as six people died after a fire broke out in a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city, officials said on Friday. "Six people have died in a fire incident that occurred in a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city," Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Singh said. Further details are awaited. Maharashtra Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Thread Godown in Thane’s Bhiwandi Area; Doused (Watch Video).

