Mumbai December 8: As many as six people died after a fire broke out in a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city, officials said on Friday. "Six people have died in a fire incident that occurred in a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city," Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Singh said. Further details are awaited. Maharashtra Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Thread Godown in Thane’s Bhiwandi Area; Doused (Watch Video).
Six Killed in Fire at Candle Factory in Pimpri Chinchwad:
VIDEO | A fire broke out in a factory near Talwade industrial area in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune earlier today. Several workers were feared trapped in the incident. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/d5pr0VNqgb
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023