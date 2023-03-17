Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) Six persons including four women died after inhaling smoke following a major fire in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad here, officials said Friday.

The six were found in an unconscious condition by firemen on Thursday in a room on the fifth floor of the ‘Swapnalok Complex' building and were rushed to a state-run hospital, they said. All six were brought dead to the hospital, a doctor said.

A senior police official said the cause of death would be known after investigation but, most likely, inhaling smoke could be the reason. Legal action will be initiated, the official said.

Twelve people were rescued from the building using hydraulic platform and six, who suffered asphyxiation, were admitted to different hospitals, officials said. Some of those, who were trapped inside the building flashed cell phone lights seeking help.

The victims belong to Warangal, Mahabubabad and Khammam districts of Telangana. They were employed in a marketing company which had an office in the complex, officials said. The deceased were aged under 25 and had joined the company recently.

According to a witness, the fire started at around 7.30 PM in the complex that houses several private offices, garments and electronic shops.

More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze as huge flames leapt out from one of floors of the eight-storey building and smoke emanated from the premises earlier.

The fire was brought under control after midnight on Thursday, another official supervising rescue operation said. The fire is suspected to have started from the fifth floor of the building and a preliminary investigation suggested short-circuit to be the reason behind the blaze, said the official.

Three people were feared killed in a major fire in a five-storey commercial building in Secunderabad this January. The fire ravaged building and was subsequently demolished.

