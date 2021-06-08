Ramgarh/Latehar, June 8 (PTI) Three teenagers were killed when lightning struck them at a village in Ramgarh district, an official said.

The incident happened when the boys who were playing cricket had taken shelter under a tree at Gosi village on Monday.

Two others were injured in the lightning strike.

In yet another incident, three people were killed in a road accident in Latehar district on Monday.

Three members of a family from Boda village identified as Kasim Ansari, Subeda Khatun, and Joba Parween died in the accident on Ranchi-Medininagar Road, a police officer said.

