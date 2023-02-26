Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) Kerala police has arrested a six-member gang including a woman for allegedly kidnapping a Tamil Nadu resident who reached the airport here from Dubai earlier this week and assaulting him before extorting belongings including over Rs 15 lakh from his bank account.

Police arrested Chirayinkeezhu residents Rajesh (24), Anzil (24), Insha Abdul Vahab (33), her brother Shefiq (25), Kilimanoor resident Shijas (24) and Thattathumala resident Ashik (27).

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Muhiyudeen Abdul Khader, who reached the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Dubai, was kidnapped in a car to a resort at Chirayinkeezhu near here.

Police said the accused assaulted him and took his gold ornaments, mobile phones and forced him to transfer Rs 15,70,000 from his bank account.

After assaulting him for two days, he was left at the airport from where Khader reached the Valiyathura police station and registered a complaint.

