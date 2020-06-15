India News | Six More COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Ladakh, Tally Rises to 555

Leh, Jun 15 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the Union Territory to 555, health department officials said.

Three persons each tested positive for the pathogen in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil, they said.

While one person died of novel disease in Ladakh, 82 others have been cured, the officials said, adding that the condition of all the 472 active patients is stated to be "stable".

There are 406 active cases in Kargil district and 66 others in Leh district, the officials said.

Ladakh recorded the highest single-day spike of 198 cases on Saturday, while 104 cases were reported a day earlier.

As many as 112 positive cases surfaced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has ordered de-containment of Chuschot Yokma and Chuschot Shamma village.

In an order issued this morning, Vaishya said, "Due to non-reporting of any COVID-19 positive case after the passage of 28 days of reporting of last negative case, the Chuschot Yokma and Chuschot Shamma village are here by de-contained with immediate effect."

"Tehsildar, Leh would make immediate necessary arrangements to de-contain the above mentioned area,” the order read.

