Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Six more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Chandigarh, pushing the death toll to 101, while the infection tally reached 8,958 with 366 new cases, according to a medical bulletin on Wednesday.

Chandigarh Mayor Raj Bala Malik said she has tested positive for coronavirus and requested all those who came in contact with her in the last three days to get themselves tested.

A 94-year-old coronavirus positive man succumbed to the disease at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

He was also a chronic patient of hypertension, it said.

At present, there are 3,171 active cases in the city and 5,683 have recovered from the infection so far.

A total of 56,490 samples have been collected for testing so far and of them, 47,205 tested negative while reports of 181 samples are awaited, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration said it has decided to discontinue the practice of pasting posters outside the houses of COVID-19 patients under home isolation, as per an official release.

The decision was taken following several complaints regarding social ridicule and stigmatisation, it said.

