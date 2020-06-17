Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Six More People Test COVID-19 Positive in Muzaffarnagar

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:12 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 85, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar, 73 results of COVID-19 testing were received by the authorities, of which six were positive.

He said all the 85 virus patients in the district are at Medical College Begarajpur.

A total of 115 COVID-19 patients in the district have recovered so far, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

