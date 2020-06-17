India News | Six More People Test COVID-19 Positive in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 85, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar, 73 results of COVID-19 testing were received by the authorities, of which six were positive.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions.

He said all the 85 virus patients in the district are at Medical College Begarajpur.

A total of 115 COVID-19 patients in the district have recovered so far, the official added.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)