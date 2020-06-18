India News | Six More Test COVID-19 Positive in Chandigarh; Total Tally Climbs to 374

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Six more people, including a one-and-a-half-year old girl, tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Thursday, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 374, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, the minor girl and a 32-year-old woman were family contacts of a coronavirus patient, according to an official bulletin.

A 30-year-old migrant worker, from Manimajra area here, also contracted the infection. He had a travel history to Amritsar and developed fever on June 13 following which he was hospitalised on June 16, it stated.

There are 62 active cases in the city and 306 people have been cured of infection so far. The city has reported six deaths till now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 6,315 samples have been sent for testing so far and of them 5,912 were negative while reports of 28 are awaited.

Meanwhile, Union Territory of Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

He directed the advisor to examine if persons who violate self-quarantine instructions could be penalized by putting them in institutional quarantine centres, a government release said.

