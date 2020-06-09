India News | Six More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh; Tally Reaches 326

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the total in the Union territory to 326.

Among the fresh cases is a four-year-old child whose father had tested positive for the disease earlier, a bulletin issued by the administration said here.

A 43-year-old resident of sector 21, a 56-year-old resident of Bapu Dham colony, a 35-year-old resident of sector 16, a 28-year-old resident of Manimajra and a 42-year-old man of sector 18 are the other five new patients, it said.

A total of 5,451 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 5,103 have tested negative, while reports in 24 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

There are 36 active cases in the city, while 285 patients have recovered, it added.

Five patients have so far died of the virus, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on Tuesday announced it would resume bus services on long routes in Punjab and Haryana with effect from June 10.

These include services to Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Panipat, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Jind and Sirsa.

The buses will be operated with 50 per cent passenger occupancy, keeping in view the social distancing norms and as per guidelines issued by the Chandigarh Administration and the government of India, an official statement said.

The UT Chandigarh administration said shops and commercial establishments would be allowed to open on all days of the week.

"It must be ensured that all the provisions of the act/rules relating to employment, working conditions, rest interval, weekly off days and other restrictions are complied with," an order by the Labour Department said.

The opening and closing hours of these shops and commercial establishments will remain the same on all days of the week, it said.

The decision to exempt shops and commercial establishments, covered under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1958, for a period of three months was taken "to boost the economy".

"In view of corona outbreak and its adverse affect on the economy, there is need to boost up the economy by liberalisation of rules. Therefore, the Administrator, UT Chandigarh, in exercise of power conferred by section 28 of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1958 as applicable to UT Chandigarh by virtue of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 is pleased to exempt all shops and commercial establishments covered under this Act of 1958 for a period of three months from the date of issue of notification," the order read.

