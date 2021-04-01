Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Six newly elected members of the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh took oath in the state assembly on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman M A Sharif administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLCs namely Karimunnisa, Duvvada Srinivasa Rao, Shaik Mohammad Iqbal, Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, C Ramachandraiah, and Shaik Sabji.

While Karimunnisa, Duvvada Srinivasa Rao, Shaik Mohammad Iqbal, Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, C Ramachandraiah were elected to the council by the members of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly, Shaik Sabji won the election from the Teachers' constituency of East and West Godavari districts.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman M A Sharif congratulated the newly elected MLCs and handed over the council rule book to them after administering the oath.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Amzad Basha and Dharmana Krishnadas and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu were also present at the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)