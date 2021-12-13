New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Six out of total 13 of SpiceJet's 737 Max aircraft have started operating commercial passenger flights, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

All Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane near Addis Ababa, which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

After Boeing made necessary software rectifications, the DGCA had on August 26 this year lifted the ban on Max planes' commercial flight operations.

SpiceJet had resumed operating its Max planes for commercial flight operations last month.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Singh said on Monday, "Out of 13 grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft of Spice Jet, six aircraft have been put into operations along with return to service actions after modifications as mandated in EASA's AD (European Union Aviation Safety Agency's airworthiness directive)."

SpiceJet, the only operator of Max planes in the country, had signed a USD 22 billion deal with Boeing for 205 aircraft in 2017, and has 13 of these planes in its fleet at present.

SpiceJet had on December 9 said that one of its 737 Max plane, which was heading from Mumbai to Kolkata, returned to Maharashtra's capital city due to a "technical issue".

