Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Six police personnel suspended on Thursday in connection over the incident involving a couple who consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.

In an order issued by Superintendent of Police in-charge read that Superintendent of Police, Collector and Gwalior Inspector General were also suspended after the incident.

Also Read | Haryana Government Allows State Govt Employees With 50% Physical Disabilities To Work From Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to probe into the incident, said District Collector S Vishwanathan.

The investigation report has to be submitted within 30 days, he said.The couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during anti-encroachment drive, Tehsildar N Singh said.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)