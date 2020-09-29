New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): A total of six people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the burning of a tractor at the Rajpath and Mansingh Road near the India Gate in the national capital on Monday.

An FIR has been registered under various sections including non-bailable sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

As per the police, two vehicles were also seized in connection with this matter.

Earlier in the day, close to 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress gathered at India Gate and set a tractor on fire, while raising slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi).

The workers, who were protesting against the farm laws, had brought the tractor to the site on a truck. (ANI)

