New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): As six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours, India's total active cases count has reached 1,59,590 on Saturday.

India's present active caseload now stands at 1.44 percent of the country's total positive cases.

As many as 16,488 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 85.75 percent of the new cases are from six states and union territories.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,333. It is followed by Kerala with 3,671 while Punjab reported 622 new cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family and Welfare (MoHFW), in the last two weeks, Kerala has shown the maximum decline in the number of active cases, from 63,847 on February 14 to 51,679 today, while Maharashtra has shown the highest rise in active cases in the same period, from 34,449 on February 14 to 68,810 currently.

The cabinet secretary held a high-level review meeting today with the states/UTs exhibiting a surge in cases including Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal.

A total of 1,42,42,547 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,92,312 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 66,68,974 health care workers (first dose), 24,53,878 HCWs (second dose) and 51,19,695 frontline workers (first dose).

The second dose of COVID19 vaccination started on February 13, 2021, for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2, 2021.

As of day-42 of the vaccination drive (February 27, 2021), a total of 7,64,904 vaccine doses was given. Out of which, 3,49,020 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 13,397 sessions for first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 4,20,884 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Eight states account for 62.75 percent of the cumulative second dose vaccinations. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 12.64 percent (3,10,058) of the total second dose vaccinations.

12 states/UTs have reported vaccination coverage of more than 65 percent of the Frontline Workers. These include Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

12 states/UTs have reported vaccination coverage of less than 40 percent of the frontline workers. These are Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Nagaland, Goa, and Mizoram.

A total of 1.07 crore (1,07,63,451) people has recovered so far. 12,771 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.

84.79 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,936 newly recovered cases. 4,142 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 642 in Karnataka.

Six states/UTs account for 82.3 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (48). Punjab follows with 15 daily deaths and Kerala reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

17 states/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

