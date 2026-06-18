India News | Six UBT MPs Have Joined Shinde's Sena, Claims Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi Amid Split Buzz

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi on Thursday claimed that six MPs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and joined the Sena faction.

Speaking to reporters here, Raghuvanshi said, "Operation Tiger has taken place in Maharashtra. Today, six MPs expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and have joined Shiv Sena...It is good that they joined us. I welcome them."

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He further added that if any leader wants to work for people, they should join the alliance of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If we have to do a good job, then there should be some fieldwork. This was the expectation of every representative. And today, if we have to do some work in the country, then we have to go with the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Balasaheb Thackeray was in his heart. And for this, he had self-confidence that if we have to go, then no party is worthy except for Eknath Shinde. And for this, he expressed his faith in the leadership of Eknath Shinde in the Shiv Sena," he added.

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Maharashtra is witnessing a fresh political buzz around "Operation Tiger", with earlier reports suggesting that seven out of the current nine Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may be considering a switch, reviving concerns of another split similar to the 2022 breakaway led by Shinde that divided the party into two factions.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Thursday took a sharp aim at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, stating that the "kind of language" used by the Rajya Sabha MP is leading to the "destruction" of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Speaking to ANI on the speculation over 'Operation Tiger' and the internal letter by Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Jadhav said that the matter now rests with the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"Whatever letter the MPs have given is an internal matter of Shiv Sena (UBT). The Lok Sabha Speaker will take a decision on it," Jadhav said.

The Union Minister further commented on the upcoming Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, emphasising that the "true" followers of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology would gather to celebrate the occasion.

"Tomorrow (June 19) is Shiv Sena's foundation day and those who believe in Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology will attend," he added, in an apparent reference to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. (ANI)

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