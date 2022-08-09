Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Six villages in three districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods while the Ganga, Sharda and Ghagra rivers are flowing above the danger level, State Relief Commissioner Ranveer Prasad has said

He said on Monday that all embankments are safe and the situation is not worrying.

In a statement, the relief commissioner said 10 districts of the state have received 25 mm or more rains in a day and six villages in Gonda, Mau and Sitapur districts are affected by floods.

He said the Ganga river in Badaun district, the Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri district, and the Ghaghra river in Ballia district were flowing above the danger level.

The average rainfall in the state from June 1 till now is 248 mm, which is 60 per cent of the normal rainfall of 416.4 mm, he said.

The relief commissioner said 55 teams have been deployed in 35 districts for search and rescue operations.

