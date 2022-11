Murshidabad (WB), Nov 16 (PTI) A six-year-old boy died in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after he was hit by the car of TMC MP Abu Taher Khan on Wednesday, police said.

The police have arrested the car's driver and seized the vehicle, officials said.

The incident happened this morning when Khan was travelling from Nowda area to Berhampore town in the district.

According to police officials and eyewitnesses, the boy who was playing nearby suddenly came in front of the speeding car and got hit.

"The boy was grievously injured, and the MP took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. We have arrested the driver of the car Alamgir Mondal and seized the vehicle. A case has also been lodged," a senior district police officer said.

Khan later told reporters that he would visit the boy's village on Thursday during the burial ceremony and meet his parents.

