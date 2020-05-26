India News | SKIMS Srinagar Gets 50-bed Infectious Disease Block

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): Baseer Khan, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, on Monday inaugurated a 50-bed infectious disease block facility at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

"Advisor to Hon'ble LG J-K, Baseer Khan inaugurates first 50-bed Infectious Disease Block facility at Skims Soura. Stresses on providing best health care facilities to patients," J-K government said in a tweet.

As per the latest update by Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power and Information, Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,668, out of which 1,374 are in Kashmir division and 294 in Jammu division. (ANI)

