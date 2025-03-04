New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday accused the Bhagwant Singh Mann government in Punjab of "suppressing the democratic rights of farmers for peaceful protest" and appealed to the Punjab farmers to join the March 5 'Pakka Morcha' at Chandigarh.

It also demanded immediate release of all the farmer leaders in the custody of the Punjab Police.

SKM said in a release that the use of force will never deter farmers across India from "their protracted, unwavering struggle to achieve the long-pending demands, "including repealing NPFAM, MSP@C2+50 with legally guaranteed procurement and comprehensive loan waiver".

SKM said that instead of putting pressure on the Union Government to resolve the "genuine struggle of farmers by convening discussions with all the farmer organisations that are on the struggle path," the state government had resorted to "disgraceful path of unleashing Police at midnight in the houses to suppress and threaten the farmer's leaders".

It said the move is "politically wrong and highly unfortunate".

SKM said the Punjab government should respect the citizens' right to peaceful protest and support the genuine and long-pending demands of the farmers.

"Chief Minister Mann should realise that treating political protest by various sections of the people as criminal acts fails the constitutional spirit of India and converts the time-tested democracy in our country into a mere Police Raj," the release said.

It said the Chief Minister was present yesterday in the discussion with the 40-member SKM delegation at Chandigarh and the farmer leaders congratulated him for the repeal resolution adopted in the state Assembly against the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

"However, instead of being patient to listen and support the farmers on their long pending demands towards the Union Government including MSP@C2+50% with legally guaranteed procurement, comprehensive loan waiver in the context of 31 farmers forced to commit suicide daily across the country among others the Chief Minister Mann just demanded to defer the March 5, 2025 week long protest action at Chandigarh. Though framer leaders explained the importance of the protracted mass protest against the Union Government to achieve the genuine rights, the Chief Minister - without any reason- got provoked and just stopped the discussion and quit the meeting" the release said.

The release said that by late night, Punjab Police started raiding the houses of farmer leaders across Punjab and took several leaders into custody, including octogenarian Balbir Singh Rajewal.

SKM accused the AAP government of "repressive attitude and arrogance".

"The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right of the citizen and the authoritarian attitude of the State Government of not allowing protest will never be tolerated by the people of Punjab," the release said.

SKM appealed to the farmers across Punjab to join the week-long protest action at Chandigarh and "organise widespread campaigns in the villages". (ANI)

