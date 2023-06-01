New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said it has sent a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu seeking issuing of directions to allow women wrestlers to continue their protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

The development comes on a day when a Khap Mahapanchayat held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar decided that a delegation would meet President Murmu to seek justice for the wrestlers demanding action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexually abusing female grapplers, farmer leader Rakesh Tikiat said.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says ‘Instead of Showing Strength to Enemies Sitting on Borders, We Are Fighting Among Ourselves’.

In a statement, the SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer organisations, also said that it has reiterated its demand for the arrest and speedy legal proceedings against Singh.

"These women wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23, 2023, after the Union government failed to fulfil its promise to the sportspersons given in January 2023 to investigate and take necessary steps against the accused MP," the SKM said in the memorandum.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Two College Girls Drown While Bathing at Aryapalli Beach in Ganjam; Four Rescued.

The players had to even approach the Supreme Court and only after the court began hearing the matter, that the Delhi Police, "much belatedly", registered two FIRs against the accused, it said.

In the memorandum sent to the President, the SKM said, "We are submitting this memorandum to your high office to act expeditiously to protect the honour of daughters of India and put an end to this sordid saga that has brought great shame to the nation and her people."

The SKM on Tuesday called for nationwide demonstrations on June 1 in support of wrestlers who have been demanding the arrest of the WFI chief.

Under the banner of the SKM, farmers held protests at the offices of several deputy commissioners and sub divisional magistrates in Haryana and Punjab, submitting memorandums addressed to President Murmu.

In Amritsar, farmers burnt Singh's effigy near the deputy commissioner's office. The SKM protests were also held in Sangrur, Patiala, Mansa, Barnala, Moga, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Farmers burnt an effigy in front of the mini-secretariat in Hisar. There was slogan-shouting also in Ambala, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra in Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)