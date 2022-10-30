Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 30 (ANI): A deck slab of an under-construction Vehicular Under Pass (VUP) on the Chengala to Neeleshwaram section of NH 66 in Kerala collapsed on Saturday.

The incident occurred while the concreting work was in progress for the deck slab construction of the Vehicular Underpass. One minor injury and no casualties have been reported.From preliminary analysis, it is inferred that the scaffolding for carrying out the concreting works of the deck slab had failed, leading to the collapse.

"NHAI is committed to following the highest standards in highway construction. In order to deal with the lapses in highway development, NHAI has a strict policy to decide penal action against defaulting firms/ personnel if there are any lapses in construction standards of bridges/structures/approaches to structure etc. by the contractors," NHAI said.

However, in order to look into the detailed reason for the collapse, NHAI has constituted an expert committee of professors from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Surathkal and Calicut. The committee will suggest remedial measures and systemic improvements to avoid reoccurrences of such instances. (ANI)

