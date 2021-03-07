Patna (Bihar) [India], March 7 (ANI): The widow of IndiGo station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh, who was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in Patna on January 12, has written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urging for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.

Singh was shot in Punaichak area under Shastri Nagar police station area in Patna on January 12. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that a special team had been formed to probe the murder and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Patna police on February 3 arrested one person identified as Rituraj and claimed he had shot Singh as revenge for a road rage incident in which he was thrashed by the slain airline manager in November last year.

The family had been demanding a CBI inquiry into the case soon after police cited the road rage motive behind the murder.

Earlier in February, Nandeshwar Singh, brother of the slain manager had said that Patna SSP Upendra Kumar Sharma met the family and assured that Nitu Singh, widow of Rupesh Singh will be provided with security. (ANI)

