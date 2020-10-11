Kolkata Oct 11 (PTI) The Kolkata Police has busted two brothels masquerading as spas and rescued 15 women besides arresting 16 people including a small-time actor, an officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the detective department and the special task force personnel on Saturday night conducted raids at two places in southern part of the city, he said.

Eleven people were apprehended and eight women rescued from a spa on Rashbehari Avenue, the officer said.

Seven customers were among the 11 arrested during the raid, he said.

In another raid at a saloon on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, five, including two customers, were held and seven women rescued, he said.

All the rescued women were sent to an NGO, the police officer said.

