New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The mercury dropped by a few notches in the national capital on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city had registered a low of 26.1 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Till 8.30 am, 4.9 mm of rainfall was recorded, while the relative humidity was 63 per cent in the morning, according to a MeT official.

The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, was 23.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, four notches below the normal, he said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with very light thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph towards afternoon and evening.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, the department predicted.

The national capital witnessed a sudden weather change on Friday evening as dusty winds and rains hit several parts of the Delhi-NCR, uprooting trees at nearly 80 places.

The rains brought a much-needed relief to Delhiites reeling under hot and humid conditions.

