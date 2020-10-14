Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) Cautioning against complacence, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked officials to refer to Kerala and the European countries where there has been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, while tackling the pandemic in the state in view of the upcoming festival season.

Slight laxity could reverse the trend in Odisha, which has fared well in terms of COVID-19 management, he said.

Patnaik said Kerala was doing "very well" in terms of coronavirus cases before the Onam festival, but there has been a spike in infections since the last few weeks in the state, and in some European countries with the onset of winter.

"A little complacence might make the situation grave. The administration needs to remain alert and concentrate on awareness and adherence to COVID guidelines," he said.

The chief minister asked collectors and SPs to strictly monitor the situation in their districts.

Patnaik also directed officials to implementat projects related to large or middle industries and MSMEs, and stressed on the importance of livelihood programmes such as MGNREGS, Mission Shakti and Livelihood Mission.

He said priority should be accorded to economic activities in all sectors.

