Guwahati, Feb 22 (PTI) Small growers contribute to more than 47 per cent of Assam's annual tea production, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah said on Thursday.

Replying to a question from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi in the assembly, Borah said the total number of small tea growers in the state is 1,25,484, as per data provided by the Tea Board India.

A total of 1,17,304 hectares of land is under cultivation by these growers, and they contribute to 47.77 per cent of the total tea produced annually in the state, he said.

The minimum price for green leaves produced by the small growers in 2022-23 was Rs 13.78 per kg and the maximum was Rs 40.44 per kg.

The same rates per kg for 2023-24 were Rs 13.79 and Rs 33.97 respectively, as per information laid by the minister.

Borah said the minimum selling price for green leaves from small growers is fixed as per district committees, which also have the respective district commissioner as its member.

