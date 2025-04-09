New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday spoke about the fee hike in private schools and said the 'education mafia' in Delhi has become so daring that small innocent children are being tortured.

Taking to social media, X, AAP leader Manish Sisodia wrote, "Look at this.... the education mafia in Delhi has become so daring that small innocent children are being tortured by making them sit outside the classroom."

Also Read | 'Will Protect Minority People and Their Property': Waqf Act Not To Be Implemented in West Bengal, Says CM Mamata Banerjee (Watch Video).

https://x.com/msisodia/status/1909857861011640640?s=48

"During the ten years that @ArvindKejriwal was the Chief Minister, no one had the courage to do such a daring act. If Kejriwal government was in power today, such school managers who torture innocent children in this manner would have been sent to jail within 24 hours," the post reads.

Also Read | Repo Rate Cut: After 2 Back-to-Back Rate Cuts, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Hints at More in Coming Months.

He claimed that under Arvind Kejriwal's previous government, such incidents wouldn't have occurred, and those responsible would have faced jail time

Several parents staged a protest with placards in their hands outside of DPS, Dwarka, over the recent fee hike in the national capital's schools.

Speaking to ANI, a protestor, Saurabh said "My child studies in Class 11. He is made to sit in the library. For the last 21 days, several students are made to sit in the library when they reach school because the demanded fees have not been paid. Our demand is that the Govt should take over this school..."

The schools are forcing students to sit in the libraries because they haven't paid the increased fees. The parents are seeking government intervention to resolve the issue.

Earlier, AAP Leader and LoP Atishi wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the issue of rising school fees in private schools and urged to issue orders with immediate effect that no school collects the enhanced fee from any parent/guardian, until accounts of the schools are audited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)