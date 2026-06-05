India News | 'Smart Border' Concept Under Final Stage, Pilot Project to Be Launched at 7-8 Places Soon: Amit Shah

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced the establishment of a "quadrangular foolproof security grid" on India's international borders, adding that the "smart borders" concept is in its final stage, with pilot projects to be rolled out soon at seven to eight locations.

To modernise border fencing, Shah mentioned: "approval has been granted for replacing 119 km of fencing out of around 650 km that is over 15 years old."

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"The concept of smart borders is in its final stage and a pilot project for 'smart borders' will be rolled out simultaneously at seven to eight locations across different borders of the country. A smart security grid is being developed using cutting-edge technology, drones, sensors, and smart fencing," Shah mentioned while speaking during his visit to the Lankamura Border Outpost of the BSF.

Noting that the BSF is entrusted with the responsibility of guarding critical borders, each of which presents unique challenges due to its vast expanse, Shah stated that the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to develop "smart borders" at all locations where the BSF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are deployed.

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Under a 'quadrangular security strategy', the Home Minister said the aim is to make borders impregnable by integrating local administration, advanced technology, and the efforts of security personnel.

Shah also said that initial challenges encountered during the pilot phase will be addressed before expanding the model to cover the entire border.

Noting that the "border security can no longer function in isolation", Shah emphasised, "the combined efforts of district magistrates, superintendents of police, patwaris, sarpanches, modern technology, and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel will create a foolproof security grid."

Shah noted that without integrating local administration in border areas, it would not be possible to make borders fully secure. He stressed that border security cannot succeed in isolation and requires a coordinated, inclusive approach.

He later highlighted that several projects aimed at improving facilities for security personnel--such as reliable electricity supply at border outposts, green energy initiatives, and access to safe drinking water--have not only been launched but also completed.

The Home Minister also said the Tripura frontier is of critical importance as it plays a key role in securing the country's borders. He described Tripura as a sensitive state surrounded by international borders on three sides.

Referring to the vision of PM Modi, Shah said India aims to become a fully developed nation by 2047, and ensuring national security is a prerequisite to achieving that goal.

He further stressed the need to protect the country from smuggling, human trafficking, and drug abuse affecting the youth.

Shah said the government is working on building a comprehensive "smart security grid" to address all such challenges. He underlined the need to transform both the concept of border fencing and the overall work culture of security forces.

Emphasising responsibility, he said safeguarding the nation and its borders from all threats that impact society is paramount.

The Home Minister added that the concepts of smart fencing and a quadrangular security grid are being developed as part of a broader shift in the operational approach of all Central Armed Police Forces deployed for border security in the coming years.

On the occasion, Shah inspected the Lankamura BOP of the BSF and interacted with border guarding force personnel. He also planted an agar sapling as part of a tree plantation drive in Agartala on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Secretary (Border Management), and the Director General of the BSF, were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. (ANI)

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